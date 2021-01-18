Isha Koppikar Shares A Hilarious Video Of Herself Disguised As Angelina Jolie, Take A Look

Actor Isha Koppikar is known for her work in various Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi films. She's quite an active social media user and is often known to share quirky videos on Instagram. From sharing adorable videos with her daughters to sharing quirky videos of herself and her family cooking together, her Instagram page is quite a fun place to be. She recently shared a hilarious video on Instagram, of her disguised as Angelina Jolie from her popular movie Maleficent. Take a look at Isha Koppikar's video as Angelina Jolie below:

Isha Koppikar's video as Maleficent actor

Isha Koppikar seems to be a huge fan of Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. She shared a video clip from Angelina's film Maleficent and edited her face instead of the Hollywood star using the reface app. In the caption, Isha Koppikar wrote that Angelina's character in the film was one of the most favourite characters of all time. Isha looked almost unrecognisable in her video as Angelina Jolie.

Isha Koppikar's video received a lot of praises from her fans on Instagram. Many of her fans praised her look revamped as Angelina from Maleficent. One Instagram user left the comment 'Beautiful' under her picture. One Instagram user was so impressed by her video that he left a 'Wow' under her video. Others left love emojis for the actor in the comment section too.

On the work front, Isha Koppikar will be seen in two upcoming movies. She will be seen in a Hindi film as well as a Tamil film. The actor will be seen in Assi Nabbe Poore Sau and a Tamil film titled Ayalaan. Isha’s Bollywood film Assi Nabbe Poore Sau will be directed by Ankur Bhatia. The film features Divyendu Sharma and Sulagna Panigrahi in the lead roles along with actor Isha Koppikar.

