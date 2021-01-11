Angelina Jolie Spotted With Her Daughters, Zahara & Shiloh At An Ethiopian Boutique In LA

Angelina Jolie took her daughter Zahara for shopping as she celebrated her 16th birthday on January 8, 2021. According to The Sun, the actor was spotted with her two daughters Zahara (16) and Shiloh (14) while shopping in Los Angeles. The outlet reported that Angelina took her children shopping at an Ethiopian boutique and looked all chic in her outfit.

Angelina Jolie spotted shopping with her daughters

In the pictures, Angelina can be seen wearing a high-necked all-white outfit. She completed her look with matching sandals and subtle make-up. She kept her short straight hair loose. The white midi dress highlighted her slender physique. Zahara wore a black-colored outfit while Shiloh sported a black hoodie and denim cut shorts along with black sneakers. The mother and children, adapting to the new normal, ensured to wear a mask.

Angelina along with Zahara and Shiloh's photos go viral

As soon as the pictures went viral, her fans were quick enough to like them and dropped positive comments. A fan commented, “So happy to see Shiloh blooming up! Ver beautiful!” Another one wrote, “Shiloh is turning into a beautiful lady now, not tomboyish anymore”. A netizen commented, “Angelina looks good here”.

Angelina Jolie's kids with ex Brad Pitt

Angelina shares six children with her ex-hubby Brad Pitt, to whom she was married from 2014 to 2019. The duo is blessed with twins- Vivienne and Knox (12) along with their adopted sons- Maddox (19) and Pax (17). Angelina and Brad have recently come up against new disagreements in their divorce proceedings. The Oscar winner is currently in a legal battle for the custody of her children.

Angelina is popular for her roles in Lookin’ to Get Out, Cyborg 2, Hackers, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Maleficent, Unbroken, and many more. She last voiced Stella’s character in The One and Only Ivan, which released in 2020. The film marked her seventh voice role. She will next be seen in a Marvel superhero film Eternals. She will star alongside Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, and Barry Keoghan in the essential roles. Angelina will be seen playing Thena who is a fierce warrior in Eternal and will be seen as capable of forming any weapon out of cosmic energy.

