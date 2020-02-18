The Debate
'Angrezi Medium' Director Homi Adajania Says That There Is No Alternative To Irrfan Khan

Bollywood News

Irrfan Khan will be returning to Bollywood after two years with the movie 'Angrezi Medium'. Director Homi Adajania says that they waited for him for a year

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
irrfan khan

The trailer of Angrezi Medium has received huge appreciation from fans and movie critics alike. The movie stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Twinkle Khanna. The director of the movie Homi Adajania, in a recent interview, shared that they waited for Irrfan since there was no chance of replacing him.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan's 'mein Chakna Leke Aata Hu' Line In 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer Sparks Off Memes

Homi Adajania sheds light on Angrezi Medium

According to an article in a leading daily, Homi Adajania sopke about how the makers of the film decided to wait for a year for Irrfan Khan to join the team. He went on to say that they were certain that  there was no alternative to him and that the film was meant to be made with Irrfan Khan. The movie will mark the return of Khan to Bollywood after two years. The actor has been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan To Skip 'Angrezi Medium' Promotions Due To Health Issues

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan Had A Big Fan Moment When Mark Ruffalo Complimented Him For His Work

Homi also added that the makers have their fingers crossed as they hope that the movie works well. He said that they are all waiting for Irrfan and that they might see him closer to the release of the film. Angrezi Medium will release on March 20, 2020. He shared the first time they had met each other. They met at the screening of The Namesake by Mira Nair and got along well.

ALSO READ | Father's Day Comes Early For Irrfan Khan's Starrer 'Angrezi Medium'

Homi also talked about Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in the movie. He shared that Kareena enters the movie in the second half. He says that she is pivotal to the narrative and was perfect for the role. He revealed that 'working with Irrfan' was in Kareena's  bucket list.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Gunjan Saxena' Gets New Release Date Due To Irrfan Khan

Source: Irrfan Khan Twitter

 

 

Published:
