'Hindi Medium' Director Saket Chaudhary Rejected The Sequel For THIS Reason

Saket Chaudhary’s Hindi Medium which released in 2017 was well received by the audiences and critics alike. The film, Hindi Medium starred Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The sequel of the much-loved 2017 film Angrezi Medium hit the theatres on 13 March.

Recently, Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary gave an interview where he spoke about Angrezi Medium. He revealed that he was approached to direct Angrezi Medium but he did not take up the project. He felt that there was nothing new that he could do to the story therefore he did not take up the project.

Saket Chaudhary also revealed that he was never interested in directing the sequel of Hindi Medium. Saket Chaudhary also revealed that he felt there was nothing new to say about the film because he had highlighted the education scenario in the country and also deled into the family aspect in Hindi Medium. Saket Chaudhary also added that he did not watch Angrezi Medium and was not invited for the special screening of the film.

About Angrezi Medium

The film Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and bankrolled by Maddock Films. The film talks about the relation of a father and daughter and how the father goes to all ends to educate her. Watch the trailer here.

