Angrezi Medium: Homi Adajania Calls Irrfan Khan A ‘legend’, Says He Doesn’t Need Comebacks

While Angrezi Medium was set to go on floors in 2018, Irrfan Khan's health condition promted director Homi Adajania to postpone the shoot of the film. Homi Adajania shared the struggles that they had to face while shooting the movie. He also talked about the other cast of his upcoming movie.

Homi Adajania on Irrfan Khan

Homi had put the shooting of Angrezi Medium on hold when Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. The actor had to go to London for its treatment. According to an article in a leading daily, Homi Adajania was asked how he feels about Irrfan’s comeback. To this, Adajania replied that a legend does not need to come back and that he is always there.

Homi Adajania also talked about how he had decided that he will only make the film with Irrfan Khan or he will not make it at all. He said that the shooting of the movie was a journey against all odds. Homi revealed that since Irrfan was undergoing treatment while the shooting of the film, there were some good days while some of them were bad.

The director also talked about there was uncertainty with Khan as there were heavy fluctuations when it comes to his energy level. He then took the decision to hold the movie until Irrfan gets well. He also revealed that the producer of the movie Dinesh Vijan and he were clear that there will be no Angrezi Medium without Irrfan.

Homi Adajania was also all praises for the other cast in the movie. He called Kareena Kapoor Khan an intuitive actor and that acting courses through her veins. He also shared that Radhika Madan has a bright future as she is fearless and hungry to learn. When it comes to Dimple Kapadia, he claimed that she is uninhibited as an actor as well as a human being.

Homi is also returning to the directorial seat after six years. His last film was Finding Fanny in 2014. He talked about how for him, living a life is a full-time job and in between this, he makes films. He said that he indulges in activities like reading, adventure sports, raising my kids, travelling, and writing.

Angrezi Medium is all set to release on March 13, 2020. The movie stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, and Deepak Dobriyal along with Dimple Kapadia. It traces the story of a father who is ready to face all odds to send his daughter to a college in London.

