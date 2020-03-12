'Hindi Medium' Director Saket Chaudhary Talks About 'Angrezi Medium'

Hindi Medium was a 2017 Hindi film starring Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal, etc in lead roles. Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary was recently interviewed by an online entertainment news agency regarding the sequel of his much-appreciated film. Read to know more about how Hindi Medium Director Saket Chaudhary reacted talking about Angrezi Medium.

Hindi Medium Director Saket Chaudhary Speaks Out On Angrezi Medium: 'Was Asked To Make The Sequel But Refused'

Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary was contacted by an online entertainment news portal for his thoughts regarding the new film. He spoke to the online portal and answered why he did not helm this sequel. Talking to the online news agency Hindi Medium, Saket Chaudhary said that he had not watched Angrezi Medium yet as he was not invited to the screening of the film because he is not in contact with either the makers or Maddock Films.

About directing the sequel, he said no he was not as he was never too keen to make a sequel. When the Hindi Medium director was asked why he was not keen to make a sequel, Saket Chaudhary said he only tells a story when he feels like expressing it and whatever he had to tell about families and education, he had already expressed it all in his film. He also said that Producer Dinesh Vijan had approached him but he did not want to work on it.

Hindi Medium Director Saket Chaudhary emphasised that he had a great time while shooting his film which was his passion project and he was proud of the film. He also added that he might watch the new film or might not. Watch the trailer of the film Hindi Medium here.

Saket Chaudhary also shed light on his upcoming project with Sajid Nadiadwala. He also shared his views regarding the over-stretching of some franchises by saying some of them are doing really well. He concluded by answering a question about whether he is in touch with Irrfan Khan or not to which he replied that he is in contact with the actor but only regarding his health and not regarding work.

Angrezi Medium is the much-awaited sequel of the 2017 Hindi film, Hindi Medium. The movie has been directed by Homi Adajania and slated to release on March 13, 2020. The film, Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, etc in lead roles. Watch the trailer of the film below.

