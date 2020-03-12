'Angrezi Medium' Actors Deepak Dobriyal & Radhika Madan Talk About Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan is gearing up for his upcoming movie Angrezi Medium. Angrezi Medium is one of the highly anticipated films of the year 2020. Angrezi Medium is featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. The film focuses on the story of a father who wants to fulfil his daughters' dreams and goals. The trailer of the film has already received an overwhelming response from the audience. The release date of the film is around the corner and the actors Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal in an interview with a media publication have made some revelations about Angrezi Medium. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

Here is what Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan revealed

When the cast was asked about Irrfan Khan shooting for Angrezi Medium in spite of his delicate health this is what they replied. Deepak Dobriyal who is playing the role of Ghasitaram in the movie said that Irrfan Khan's energy was double. Deepak also appreciated Irrfan Khan, saying that the amount of involvement and love that he puts in while shooting, no one could ever make out that he was unwell.

Deepak Dobriyal also mentioned that Irrfan Khan always maintained the shooting environment and never troubled anyone. Irrfan Khan used to be with every team, camera team or even the production team, added Deepak Dobriyal. Radhika Madan agreed to Deepak's statement saying that Irrfan Khan created a very positive environment on the set. Radhika mentioned that Irrfan Khan did not let anyone know that he has gone through a painful medical treatment. Radhika Madan added that Irrfan Khan had not given them any idea about his illness.

According to Radhika Madan, only the director of Angrezi Medium, Homi Adjania knew what Irrfan Khan was going through. Radhika added that the director and Irrfan Khan had an unspoken language in which just the two of them spoke. The director, Homi knew how much Irrfan Khan could work and if he saw Irrfan's energy dropping Homi Adjania would immediately ask the team to pack up.

