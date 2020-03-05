'Angrezi Medium' Song 'Kudi Nu Nachne De' Does Not Feature Deepika Padukone, Here's Why

Angrezi Medium promotions have been happening in full swing since the past few days. One of the unique ways of promoting includes a fresh song, Kudi Nu Nachne De, which features most of Bollywood’s leading ladies. What fans couldn’t help but notice was the absence of Deepika Padukone in the video. When asked about this, director Homi Adajania said that Deepika was not keeping well due to which she had to be kept out.

Why was Deepika missing from Kudi Nu Nachne De

People have been talking about the absence of Deepika Padukone in the much-loved song, Kudi Nu Nachne De. Homi Adajania recently cleared the air about her absence and said that she could not be a part of it as she was sick. He said Deepika was supposed to shoot with him on one of the days, but she was busy with the shoot of one of her films. He even tried to go to the location and shoot with her but it did not work out as she was not keeping well. He added that they could not wait for long as Kudi Nu Nachne De was a song that had to go out soon as a part of the promotion.

Angrezi Medium is a comedy-drama film that will mark the comeback actor Irfan Khan. The film stars a number of celebrated actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal. The film will hit theatres across the country on March 20, 2020.

About Kudi Nu Nachne De

Kudi Nu Nachne De is the latest promotional song for the Irrfan Khan film, Angrezi Medium. The song features actors like Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, and Kiara Advani. Radhika Madan, the lead actor of Angrezi Medium, is also a part of the song. The adorable song celebrates the freedom of women and features candid shots of them.

