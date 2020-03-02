Kriti Sanon Hints At 'start Of Something New' With New Tattoo, Fans Pour Love

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon took to social media and posted a picture of her new tattoo. She can be seen showcasing her shoulder featuring a vibrant tattoo on Instagram. The Luka Chuppi actor captioned by calling it, "the start of something new...#inked".

Kriti Sanon's new tattoo receives beautiful remarks

Kriti Sanon can be seen wearing a grey off-shoulder top in the picture. With her straightened hair open and covering her rest of the shoulder, the visible part of her purple tattoo looks like a ‘V’. The actor’s post garnered numerous positive comments appreciating her tattoo design.

Kriti Sanon celebrates one year anniversary of Luka Chuppi with filmmaker Laxman Utekar

Kriti Sanon is quite active on social media. Recently, she shared a series of pictures and videos on the first anniversary of Luka Chuppi’s release. In one of them, Sanon can be seen teaching Coca-Cola dance steps to director Laxman Utekar. In another one, she has posted a video featuring scenes from Luka Chuppi alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Co-incidentally, she is collaborating with Laxman Utekar and Maddock Films during the occasion. However, she misses Kartik Aaryan, according to her caption in the post. Therefore, Aaryan also showered her posts with hilarious comments depicting how much he wants to dance with them. He also called her ‘Rashmi Ji’, which is Kriti Sanon’s on-screen name in Luka Chuppi.

About her forthcoming venture

Nowadays, Kriti Sanon is shooting for her upcoming film Mimi. This drama flick is a remake of an award-winning Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Starring alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar, Sanon will play the role of a surrogate mother. According to reports, Mimi is scheduled to release in July 2020.

