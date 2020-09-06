Angry netizens trend #Behave_SanjayRaut, seek apology for cussing at Kangana Ranaut

Sanjay Raut added to the series of his controversial statements by using a derogatory word for Kangana Ranaut amid their heated exchanges. The Shiv Sena leader’s comments received widespread criticism, right from politicians to film stars. Even netizens lashed out at the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, trending the hashtag asking him to ‘behave’ and apologise.

Netizens furious over Raut’s comment on Kangana

As a video of Raut cussing at Kangana on a news channel went viral,and the word became a trending topic, netizens expressed their anger too. One wrote that his language was not expected from a Rajya Sabha MP, and requested ‘strict action'. Many sarcastically wrote that they will ‘not trend’ the hashtag #Behave_Sanjay Raut, while others sought an apology from him, and used hashtags like 'Shame on Maha Govt.'

Such language is not expected from a Rajya Sabha member. To add to it, the Mayor Kishori Pednekar has backed this violence from Sanjay Raut. Strict action is requested. 🙏@PMOIndia @AmitShahOffice @rashtrapatibhvn @Swamy39 https://t.co/CsxWHH3jKe — ARodrigues (@ARodrigues_15) September 6, 2020

The know-all Sanjay Raut proved himself to be the biggest nincompoop of all time. — jas kumar (@jaskumar19) September 6, 2020

Both of them are incorrect. But first apology has to come from Sanjay Raut. https://t.co/78UBT1P8X0 — Tarang Singhal (@Tarang28168063) September 6, 2020

Sanjay Raut needs to apologize to Kangana ji Otherwise you will have to leave MumbaiYou insult womanNo, Shiv Sena will have to leave the government and will not be able to show its face in Maharashtra @KanganaTeam@republic @rautsanjay61



￼ pic.twitter.com/yerSukkuq4 — Ankit Chauhan (@AnkitCh29450619) September 6, 2020

I thought a lot... then decided... I will not trend #Behave_SanjayRaut https://t.co/2Lt3YDO6Ih — कंदिता (@kandita2020) September 6, 2020

Earlier, Ranvir Shorey, Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza, Sanjay Nirupam and many other stars had expressed their displeasure over the comment.

Raut reacts

Sanjay Raut posted a cryptic note, speaking about his courage and highlighted how he had turned the 'tide of the storm' in the past, in the wake of the criticism for the comment.

Kangana vs Sanjay Raut

Kangana has beeen making headlines for her strong criticism of the Mumbai Police in the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. As news of prime accused Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged links to narcotics surfaced, she claimed that Bollywood stars were heavily involved with drugs. As her allegations prompted calls for her security, the Tanu Weds Manu star wrote that she won’t accept protection from Mumbai Police, and only trusted the Centre or Himachal Pradesh government.

Responding to this comment, Raut threatened her not to return to Mumbai, from Manali, where she has been living since the start of the lockdown. Kangana then made a controversial ‘PoK’ reference about Mumbai, and even accused Shiv Sena of ‘promoting from PoK to Taliban’ after Maharashtra Home Minsiter Anil Deshmukh also made a similar comment. She dared the party to stop her, as she announced that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9.

