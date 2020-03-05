Anil Kapoor Films From 'Jamai Raja' to 'Khel' That Did Not Fare Well At The Box-office

Anil Kapoor has contributed to over 100s of movies to Bollywood in a career spanning over 4 decades. The actor has been widely admired for his dedication and passion. However, not every time his charm in movies has gained him luck. Here are some of Anil Kapoor’s movies that didn't do well at the box-office.

Anil Kapoor movies that didn't do well at the box-office

Jamai Raja

Jamai Raja is a dramatic love story. The conflict between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is very common in every family. But the film showcases a conflict between the mother-in-law and son-in-law. Millionaire Durgeshwari Devi is a very stubborn and proud lady. Madhuri Dixit plays Anil Kapoor's love interest in the film. Although there is no exact information about the film's box-office collection, trade analysts believe that it did an average business at the box-office.

Lamhe

Lamhe is a musical drama starring Sridevi opposite Anil Kapoor. It is Yash Chopra's most cherished film with soul-stirring music in a story of moments - moments of passion, of ecstasy and of life-changing love. However, the film did not do well on the big-screens. According to IMDb, Lamhe garnered 5 crores as their worldwide box office collection. Trade analysts and experts consider this to be an average performer at the box office.

Khel

Khel is a 1992 movie directed by Rakesh Roshan. The story revolves around an elderly industrialist Sulakshana Devi who allows her business and estate to be taken care of by her nephew, Balwant. Shortly after her return from overseas, her only son, Ravi gets killed in a car accident planned by Balwant as he has an agenda of acquiring her estate and propriety. Anil Kapoor stars opposite Madhuri Dixit.

Mubarakan

Mubarakan is a romantic comedy film starring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty in lead roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee the film premises Arjun Kapoor in a double role. The multi-starrer, however, did not do well at the Box Office. The film could only garner Rs. 54,76,50,000 as lifetime collection. Compared to some of his other films, like Dil Dhadakne Do and Race 3, this is considered to be one of Anil Kapoor's movies that did not live up to the expectations.

