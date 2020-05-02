Anil Kapoor And Anupam Kher Share Unbreakable Friendship & Here's The Proof

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher are practicing social distancing and yet not losing touch with each other. While Anil Kapoor shared a video of filming Anupam Kher who was standing in his balcony, recently, on the other hand, Anupam Kher too was seen posting a video of the Mr India actor singing a song for him. The two have also collaborated for several films together, like Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hain. Many of their films have been successful at the box-office and received high praise from critics.

Both the actors were seen having a good conversation while maintaining all the rules of social distancing. The duo gave major friendship goals to fans. Have a look at it here:

Video shared by Anil Kapoor:

Video Shared by Anupam Kher:

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor Opens Up About Making Women-centric Films And The Difficulties He Faced

This is not the first time when Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher have given major friendship goals to their fans. Previously, Anupam Kher has shared a throwback picture of him and Anil Kapoor. The actor captioned the picture as “The Best Mirror is an old Friends”.

Have a look at the throwback picture shared by Anupam Kher here:

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor Shares An Update About Biopic On Olympic Medalist Abhinav Bindra

When Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to share how happy he is to receive an award which has been like a cherry on the cake for the year. Anupam Kher retweeted the picture saying that Anil Kapoor adds brilliance to his years by sheer hard work and passion. Have a look at it here:

Anil Kapoor's Tweet:

It’s been a great year and this award is like the cherry on top of the cake! I guess I got my early birthday present! Thank you #ZeeCineAwards2018 & to everyone who loved #Mubarakan & #Kartar! pic.twitter.com/U8evbo2lkW — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 19, 2017

ALSO READ| Anupam Kher Calls BMC Workers 'real Heroes' As They Clean Roads Amidst Lockdown; Watch

Anupam Kher's reply:

Dear @AnilKapoor! Your every year has been great and it will continue to be like that. You add brilliance to your years by sheer hard work and passion which is rare. Congratulations on your award. Warm hug my friend. Jai Ho.👍👏👏 https://t.co/cEmFbY0AwJ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 20, 2017

ALSO READ| Anupam Kher Shares Evocative Poem On Life Amid Coronavirus Crisis & Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.