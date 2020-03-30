Anupam Kher Calls BMC Workers 'real Heroes' As They Clean Roads Amidst Lockdown; Watch

Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram and shared a video of him applauding the BMC workers for their tireless service during the Coronavirus pandemic. The veteran actor called the BMC workers “real heroes”. He also interacted with them in this Instagram video.

Anupam Kher applauds BMC workers

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has put the entire world’s health at risk. Many industries have been shut across the globe. Even the global entertainment industry has taken a hit amidst this pandemic. Many celebrities are in self-isolation and using social media as a tool to stay connected with their fans.

Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a video of himself talking to a few BMC workers. In this video, the Special 26 actor was applauding the workers for their service amidst this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video, Anupam Kher called these BMC workers “real heroes” in this video. Apart from filming them Kher also interacted with these workers. He asked them their names and which city do they belong to. The actor also asked them about their working hours. He also made sure to highlight the workers names while talking to them about their work during the ongoing crisis. Watch this entire video posted by Anupam Kher here.

Apart from this video, the actor posted another video where he discussed the ongoing pandemic. In his Instagram post’s caption, he said, “Suddenly nothing seems to a meaning or any sense of importance.” He further added, “In fact the lighter you are in your head and belongings the healthier you will feel.” Watch this entire video posted by Anupam Kher here.

