Anil Kapoor & Boney Kapoor Had To Borrow Money For Making 'Woh Saat Din'; Read Trivia

The movie Woh Saat Din released in the year 1983. The film starred Anil Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a Tamil movie,Antha Ezhu Naatkal, and was a commercially hit film in Bollywood. It also received positive reviews from the critics, but the producers faced a serious financial crisis while making the film. Read some interesting facts of the film below.

Trivia of Woh Saat Din

Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor went to Chennai to buy the film's rights from Bhagyaraj, who was the original director of the Tamil film, Antha Ezhu Naatkal. Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor did not have enough money to make Woh Saat Din and they had to borrow money from Sanjeev Kumar. The duo also borrowed money from Shabana Azmi.

Also Read: WATCH: Arnab Goswami's Tribute To Actor, Creative Genius Irrfan Khan

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals What 'siesta Time' Looks Like In Chopra-Jonas House

Boney Kapoor had signed Padmini for the film Woh Saat Din in 1982. The actor had then become a superstar after her film Prem Rog released and every director wanted to do a film with her. Anil Kapoor then took matters in his hand and would constantly hunt down the actor in an attempt to get shooting dates from her.

Naseeruddin Shah rejected Woh Saat Din when he was first offered it. It was reported the actor did not want to do a supporting role alongside Anil Kapoor. Boney Kapoor then kept insisting Naseeruddin Shah and also paid him well. The duo Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor felt Naseeruddin Shah’s presence in the film will get the financial help.

After Boney Kapoor announced that Anil Kapoor will be a part of the film, two financers and three distributors backed out from making Woh Saat Din.

Boney Kapoor had initially offered the role of Anil Kapoor’s role to Mithun. But when Mithun became a household name after his film Disco Dancer, he hiked up his fee and the role went to Anil Kapoor.

Satish Kaushik made his debut in the film Woh Saat Din. Boney Kapoor singed Satish Kaushik for ₹201/-. But Anil Kapoor insisted Boney Kapoor to pay him a little more because he had seen him in many plays. The scene in which Satish Kaushik makes his cameo was shot at a temple in Worli and the latter considers the temple lucky for him.

Also Read: Remember When Irrfan Khan Made India Proud At Oscars For 'Slumdog Millionaire'

Also Read: Anil Kapoor Movie Songs That Are Sung By Him | Check Full List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.