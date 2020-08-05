Anil Kapoor & Govinda's 'Deewana Mastana' Or 'Awaargi': Which Movie Impressed Fans?

Legendary actors Anil Kapoor and Govinda have collaborated with each other only twice during their stellar career. Both the films feature the actors in a romantic love triangle with the leading lady of their movie. While one film took the audiences on a roller coaster ride of laughter, the other made them emotional. Read to know which film impressed the audiences more.

Deewana Mastana

Released in 1997, Deewana Mastana was a romantic-comedy movie helmed by David Dhawan. Starring Anil Kapoor, Govinda and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles, the movie was loosely based on the 1991 Hollywood comedy film, What About Bob? Deewana Mastana also features Johnny Lever, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo and Shakti Kapoor in supporting roles.

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a small-time crook Raja (Played by Anil Kapoor) and a mental patient Bunnu (Played by Govinda). Chaos follows when both try to win the heart of a beautiful woman Dr Neha (Played by Juhi Chawla. The comedy flick has an interesting climax with the cameo of Salman Khan. A remake of the movie was made in Telugu in the year 2012 under the title Nuvva Nena. IMDb rated the movie with 6.7 stars out of 10.

Awaargi

Awaargi is a drama movie released in the year 1990. Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, the movie stars Anil Kapoor, Govinda and Meenakshi Sheshadari in the lead roles. Over the years, the movie has gained critical appreciation and is now considered a classic film.

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Azad (Played by Anil Kapoor) a mob enforcer and music director Dhiren (Played by Govinda). Azad rescues Seema (Played by Meenakshi Sheshadari) from a brothel against the order of his bosses and rival gang leader.

Azad promises Seema that he will help her fulfil her dream of becoming a singer. On his quest to fulfil Seema’s dream, he enlists Dhiren to help her. Things become complicated when both of them fall in love with her and the gangsters decide to get her back in their malign world. IMDb rated the movie with 6.2 stars out of 10.

