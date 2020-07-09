Anil Kapoor's Movies That Have Successfully Entered The Rs 100 Crore Club

Anil Kapoor is one of the most recognised Indian actor and producer, globally. He has appeared in over a hundred Hindi-language films, as well as international films and television series. He has also won numerous awards in his career, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards in varied acting categories. Anil Kapoor appeared in his first film with a small role in the Umesh Mehra's romance Hamare Tumhare (1979) that marked as his debut. In his 40 years long career as an actor, Anil Kapoor has given the industry some great movies. Here are Anil Kapoor’s movies that have grossed over Rs.100 crores. Read ahead to know more-

Anil Kapoor's movies that made more than 100 crores

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Slumdog Millionaire is a Danny Boyle and Loveleen Tandan co-directorial. The movie cast Anil Kapoor, Dev Patel, Freda Pinto, and Saurabh Shukla as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a Mumbai teenager who reflects on his life after being accused of cheating on the Indian version of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?". The movie reportedly made a gross earning of ₹215 crores at the Indian box-office. The movie was critically acclaimed and was even nominated in the Best Movie category and eight other categories at the Oscars.

Race 3 (2018)

Race 3 is a Remo D'Souza directorial. The movie cast Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Bobby Deol as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around relationships and loyalties of a criminal family who is planning its next big heist are tested when some shocking revelations strike them. The movie did not gain critical acclaim but did very well business as it reportedly earned ₹303 crores at the Indian box-office.

Total Dhamaal (2019)

Total Dhamaal is an Indra Kumar directorial. The movie cast Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Boman Irani, and Sanjay Mishra as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a group of people who learn about a hidden treasure and then they race to find it and claim it. The movie reportedly made ₹228 crores at the Indian box-office.

