Anil Kapoor Flaunting His Muscles In These Pics Proves He's A Complete Fitness Inspiration

Actor Anil Kapoor is known to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. He also takes to his social media handles to share several workout and post-workout posts giving out some major fitness goals. The actor also goes on to prove that age is just a number, as the 63-year-old actor goes on to follow a rigorous workout and a strict diet and it quite evident through his social media posts. So here’s taking a look at times when Anil Kapoor is seen flexing his muscles on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil can be seen striking an intense post-workout look. Sporting a black t-shirt and workout gloves the actor can also be seen showing off those toned muscles. Along with the post, he also wrote saying, “Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks!” Take a look below.

In this post, Anil went on to share his workout and post-workout pic. In the workout pic, he can be seen doing a rigorous workout in his gym. One can also notice the toned arms in the post-workout look. See below.

This workout picture of Anil is unmissable. In the post, the actor can be seen flexing those muscles and proving to be an ultimate fitspiration to everyone. Along with the post, he also wrote how he is staying motivated during the tough times and is also spending his working focusing on building himself. Take a look at the picture below.

Anil shared a set of photos where he can be seen showcasing his muscles. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote saying that he does not share these pics to show off but to pass a simple piece of advice. He wrote saying that it is not about age it is just that one must have pure dedication while working out. Check out the pic below.

Anil Kapoor’s workout schedule

According to reports, Anil spends about two to three hours at the gym and varies his workouts according to the parts he plays in his upcoming films. He also goes cycling or jogging and likes to exercise for at least 10 minutes each day early in the morning. It is also reported that the actor includes free weights, chair squats, sit-ups, crunches, and push-ups in his workout at his gym.

