Anil Kapoor & John Abraham's 'Welcome Back' Clocks 5 Years; Director Anees Celebrates

The 2015 film titled Welcome Back released on September 4. As the movie clocked 5 years on Friday, director Anees Bazmee posted a video of the same and celebrated his film. Welcome Back stars an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Nana Patekar, Shruti Haasan, and Paresh Rawal, among others.

Welcome Back movie clocks 5 years

Anees Bazmee shared a video that had glimpses of Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, John Abraham, Shruti, and Paresh Rawal's scenes from the film. The video also had a poster that featured all the actors in the movie.

Sharing the post, Bazmee wrote, "Celebrating 5 Years of a movie filled with fun, comedy and non-stop entertainment. 5 Years Of Welcome Back.". The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Rajpal Yadav, among others, in pivotal roles.

Welcome Back is the sequel to the 2007 film, Welcome, which stars Mallika Sherawat, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and others. Welcome Back is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Ajay Nawandar, Maheshwari. The film is all about comedy puns and action sequences. The songs from the movie titled Tutti Bole Wedding Di and Nas Nas Mein hit millions of views online.

Anees Bazmee has directed an array of films in his career. His last film titled Pagalpanti released in 2019 and garnered mixed reviews from critics. Pagalpanti features a star-studded cast of Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, and others. Anees Bazmee has directed Anil Kapoor's films like Mubarakan, No Problem, No Entry and others.

Speaking about Anees Bazmee's upcoming venture, the director is gearing up for the release of his film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer of the same name which released in 2007. The sequel stars Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan, alongside Kabir Singh fame, Kiara Advani.

In March, Anees shared many pictures from the sets of the film in Jaipur. However, the shoot was put to a halt due to the lockdown. In one of the pictures shared by him, he showed how he was preparing for a scene with Kartik and wrote that the energy was great on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Take a look at the post below.

