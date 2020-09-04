Kriti Kharbanda Flaunts Her 'on-point Pout' As She Shows How Her Friday Mood Looks Like

On September 4, Kriti Kharbanda gave a sneak peek into how her 'Friday mood' looked like. Kriti shared a boomerang video on Instagram in which she could be seen dancing with a glass in her hand. By the looks, it was one of the actor's videos from her pool parties. Sharing the video, Kharbanda wrote, "Aaj ka mood. #cooltohmainhoon #poutonpoint." (Today's mood) As soon as her post was up, fans gushed to comment on the video. While some called her 'cute', some fans also called her 'beautiful'. Check out the post.

Kriti's on-point pout game

The actor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of her beau, Pulkit Samrat, alongside her furry pet, Drogo. As seen in the pic, Pulkit Samrat was busy cuddling Drogo, as the latter slept on his lap. The picture also gave a glimpse of the amazing view in the background. Sharing the picture, Kriti penned a heartfelt caption. She wrote, "They came. They saw. They conquered my heart." Fans went on to call them 'goals' and dropped endearing comments on the post.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda hit the headlines during the promotion of their last movie, Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee. Fans lauded the duo's on and off-screen chemistry. The comedy-drama also starred Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela and Ileana D'Cruz in pivotal roles.

Now, Kriti Kharbanda is all set to share screen space with Chhapaak actor Vikrant Messy in her upcoming comedy film titled 14 Phere. The movie is slated to hit the big screen on July 9, 2021. The film will be helmed by Devanshu Singh and written by Manoj Kalwani. Kriti Kharbanda shared a video on social media which amped up the expectation of moviegoers. The video gave a glimpse of the wedding celebrations of Sanjay and Aditi (played by Vikrant and Kriti Kharbanda) in the film and how they noted down the budget of their wedding. Sharing the clip, Kriti wrote, "14phere. Iss Baar 2x madness and celebrations, 7 nahi honge 14Phere! We cordially invite you, परिवार सहित, for our 14Phere."

