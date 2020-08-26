'Welcome Back' Shooting Locations Span Dubai And Abu Dhabi; See Pictures Here

The 2015 comedy action film, Welcome Back starring Anil Kapoor was greatly appreciated for its beautiful shooting locations. Are you wondering, “Where was Welcome Back filmed”? Here is an insight into the Welcome Back shooting locations.

ALSO READ: Where Is 'Vera' Filmed? Here Are Major Shooting Locations Of The British Show

Where was Welcome Back filmed?

Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi:

It is interesting to note that Welcome Back was the first Bollywood film to be shot in Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. Further, it ranks as the second film in the world after Fast and Furious 7 which also captured some sequences in the Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. According to a report by deccanchronicle.com, several filmmakers have approached the concerned authorities for permission to shoot at the Emirates Palace, however, they have been unsuccessful in doing so. The Emirates Palace is a 5-star hotel that was designed by a British architect named John Elliott.

ALSO READ: Where Was Goonies Filmed? The 1985 Film Was Shot In Three Different Locations; Read

The Meydan Hotel, Dubai:

Some sequences of the film have also been shot at The Meydan Hotel in Dubai. It is interesting to note that the Mayden Hotel is the world’s first 5 star race track hotel. The hotel is situated inside the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai’s Meydan City.

ALSO READ: Where Was 'Happy Death Day' Filmed? See All Filming Locations Of The 2017 Movie

Burj Khalifa:

Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure of the world is the most famous attraction of the United Arab Emirates. Some sequences of Welcome Back have been shot here. It is interesting to note that the building rises to a height of 2,722 ft.

ALSO READ: Where Was 'Love On A Limb' Filmed? Read Intriguing Details About Its Shooting Locations

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah:

The Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is a five- star hotel. This hotel is located at Crescent Road, the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. While this luxury hotel has three outdoor pools, it also offers water sports activities.

Margham Desert:

Dubai is known for its vast barren land and deserts. One of the deserts that was featured in the comedy-action film, Welcome Back was the Margham Desert. The film features a scene with 100 camels at the Margham Desert. This desert also offers camel safaris to the general public.

Here is a list of some other Welcome Back locations:

The Sofitel Hotel – The Palm

Rixos The Palm Dubai

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel

Promo Image Source: A still from Welcome Back and Shutterstock

Other images sourced from Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.