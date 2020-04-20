Arjun Kapoor's Photos With Uncle Anil Kapoor Are Simply Unmissable

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular faces in the Hindi film industry. The actor is often seen spending time with his near and dear ones. He is also quite active on social media and never fails to impress his fans with his style game. The actor is often seen spending time with uncle Anil Kapoor. Here are some of Arjun Kapoor's most memorable pictures with uncle Anil Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor's memorable pictures with uncle Anil Kapoor

This picture was taken during the IIFA function. The two can be seen sporting some formal avatars in the picture. Check out:

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram page to wish uncle, Anil Kapoor on the occasion of his birthday. He shared a picture of him and Anil Kapoor in a restaurant. Arjun Kapoor wished Anil Kapoor and told him how cool his uncle is.

This picture is taken from the promotion of the duo's flick titled Mubarakan, Arjun Kapoor collaborated with Anil Kapoor in the movie. They collaborated in the Aneez Bazme-directorial. In the photo, they can be seen dancing to some beats and having a fun time together.

Anil Kapoor can be seen hugging Arjun Kapoor in the picture shared below. Arjun Kapoor's facial expressions are what grabbed the attention of the audience. Not only that, but the caption added by the actor also attracted many of his fans.

