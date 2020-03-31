Memorable Family Pictures From Anil Kapoor's Instagram That You Would Love To See

Anil Kapoor often has been seen spending time with his family. His fans love the way he balances his busy schedules while also giving time to his family. Anil Kapoor who turned 63 last December loves spending time with wife Sunita Kapoor, daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and son Harshvardhan Kapoor. With all that said now, here are some of Anil Kapoor's best photos with his family:

Times Anil Kapoor posed with his family on Instagram

Before welcoming 2020, the Total Dhamaal actor shared a family photo that was simply adorable. The picture comprised of daughter Rhea Kapoor with her rumoured partner Karan Boolami; Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja; wife Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor himself. He also thanked his fans for their support. He even mentioned his son Harshvardhan who was missing in the family photo.

Anil Kapoor shared a family photo as a Christmas treat to his fans. He took it to his social media and expressed the vibes he has been getting while in London. Not just the photo, it was the meaningful caption that grabbed the attention of the audience.

Diwali is that time of the year when everyone is excited and looks forward to spending a good time with their loved ones. Anil Kapoor was also quite excited for the same reason. The actor has a productive year with some of his major releases including Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Total Dhamaal, and Pagalpanti. He shared his happiness with his family during Diwali and gave fans a glimpse of their get-together.

Last year, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared a family photo comprising his wife, daughters and son along with himself. Along with the photo he expressed his gratitude for spending time with family on Sunday. Have a look:

