Anil Kapoor Took Part In THESE Social Media Challenges, Check Out Posts Here

Anil Kapoor is one of the most influential actors in Bollywood. The actor who is also known as 'evergreen' can effortlessly steal the thunder of his young co-actors. The charming actor is 63-years-old and yet looks quite young. Over his career span that has lasted for four decades, Anil Kapoor has essayed versatile roles in more than 100 movies and has gained a humungous fan following because of his acting prowess.

Anil Kapoor knows aptly how to stay connected with his fans using social media. The actor keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts via Instagram. Speaking of which, Anil Kapoor has also taken part in several social media challenges. Have a look at it here.

Anil Kapoor took a challenge

When the 10-year challenge took social media by storm, many celebrities, accepted the challenge and uploaded their 10-year-old picture merging with their latest one. However, Anil Kapoor had something in store for all his fans. Instead of following the normal rules, Anil Kapoor invented his own challenge and named it as AK Challenge.

The challenge saw Anil Kapoor merging his hit songs from and movie stills from four decades. The first song was from his 1989 hit movie Ram Lakhan, the second song was Ramta Jogi from his 1999 film Taal. The third scene saw a scene from his 2009 movie Slumdog Millionaire. The last scene sees Anil Kapoor grooving on his 2019 hit Punjabi track Gud Naal Ishq Mitha.

The Fitness Challenge

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was encouraging the citizens of India towards fitness through Fit India Movement. Social media witnessed many celebrities nominating each other for the same. Actor Anil Kapoor also took part in it by sharing a video of him running. He was seen encouraging people by asking them to stay fit. Have a look at it here:

What is next in store for Anil Kapoor?

Anil Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in Mohit Suri directed Malang. The star will next feature in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Takht. Along with him, Takht features Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and more. The plot of the movie revolves around Aurangzeb and his elder brother’s enmity caused for the succession of the throne.

