Anil Kapoor Delivers Dialogue From 'Malang', Says 'Have I Forgotten How To Act?'

Amid coronavirus lockdown, several Bollywood stars are leaving no stone unturned to stay connected with their fans and entertain them. The stars are quite active these days, sharing videos of their mundane household chores, initiating online challenges, showcasing their exercise routine, and what no to keep fans engaged. Recently, Anil Kapoor shared a video on social media where he can be seen practicing to deliver dialogue.

Anil Kapoor fumbles while acting

Anil Kapoor who is excited about the release of his last venture Malang: Unleash The Madness, shared a video on his Twitter handle. In the short clip, the Mr. Indian actor can be seen rehearsing to deliver a particular dialogue from the film. The dialogue revolves around him consuming tea. While sipping his teas, Anil was taking a lot of takes to deliver a single dialogue. At one point of time, he said, "Jalaal have I forgotten how to act amid lockdown?" Jalaal seems to be the person who is working for the actor and was documenting the entire thing. At last, Anil gave in and asked his fans to watch the film on the OTT platform where according to him, he has done a fabulous job.

Read: Anil Kapoor Poses With His Celebrity Friends From The Industry In These Pictures

Read: Anil Kapoor's Movie Songs To Add To Your Workout Playlist Amid The Lockdown

Anil Kapoor, who played the prime antagonist, ACP Anjaney Agashe in Suri's directorial venture, announced the news on social media in his quirky style. The 63-year-old actor Instagrammed the poster of Malang and shared that the film is currently streaming on Netflix. Referring to his dialogue, "Jaan lena meri aadat hai" from Malang, Anil wrote, "Watch Karna Meri Aadat Hai. Unleash the madness on @netflix_in...(sic)."Anil also shared a throwback picture with his co-stars Aditya, Disha, Kunal Kemmu, and director Mohit in his Insta story, talking about how he misses them. The actor wrote, "This is where the Malang journey started and now it's out on Netflix. Miss you guys. Stay home...Stay safe and watch Malang on Netflix."

Apart from Anil, the rest of the cast also made the announcement on their respective social media handles. While Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Mohit Suri simply shared the news, Disha Patani tried Anil's style in the post and gave her dialogue a new twist.

Read: Anil Kapoor's Hit Punjabi Songs That Will Make You Groove;'The Google Song' To 'Shakira'

Read: Katrina Kaif And Anil Kapoor's Collaboration For Movies Has Given Bollywood THESE Hits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.