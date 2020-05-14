Anil Kapoor's Hit Punjabi Songs That Will Make You Groove;'The Google Song' To 'Shakira'

Over the career span of four decades, evergreen star Anil Kapoor has gained a loyal fan base. The star is 63-old-years and is popular for looking half his age because of his aura. Anil Kapoor has performed in more than 100 movies and has been a part of many Punjabi hit numbers. Here is a collection of Anil Kapoor’s Punjabi songs that will make you groove.

The Goggle Song

The Goggle Song is a hit number from the movie Mubarakan. Donning a white turban and black kurta, Anil Kapoor can be seen to the music composed Amaal Mallik. The Goggle Song was jointly sung Sonu Nigam, Armaan Mallik, Amaal Malik, Tulsi Kumar and Neeti Mohan. The Goggle Song sees Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Illeana D’Cruz setting the stage on fire with their Punjabi dance moves.

Gallan Goodiyaan

Gallan Goodiyaan is a hit Punjabi number from the movie Dil Dhadakne Do. The song is collaborative work of popular artists including Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar, Yashita Sharma and Manish Kumar. This Punjabi number is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The rhythm and beats of the songs are very catchy and fans can see Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor among others performing energetic moves in the song.

Mast Punjabi

Mast Punjabi is a hit Punjabi party number from the movie No Problem. The song is composed by Pritam, Sajid-Wajid and Anand Raj Anand. This lyrics of the song revolves around the free-spirit of Punjabi people. Mast Punjabi sees Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty among others performing Punjabi steps.

Shakira

Shakira is another hit number from the movie No Problem. The song sees Sushmita Sen and Kangana performing scintillating moves. The song is composed by Pritam, Sajid-Wajid and Anand Raj Anand. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor and others can be seen grooving to the beats of the song.

Ishq Di Galli Vich

Ishq Di Galli Vich is a title track of the movie No Entry. Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu can be setting the stage on fire with her bold moves in the song. The song sees Anil Kapoor enjoying with Salman Khan in a bar. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Alisha Chinai.

