Salaam-e-Ishq Or Yuvvraaj: Which Anil Kapoor-Salman Khan Starrer Was Loved More By Fans?

One of the legendary actors of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor's contribution to Indian cinema has been remarkable. The evergreen superstar has shared the screen space with many A-listers of Bollywood over his illustrious career spanning four decades, one of them being Salman Khan. The powerhouse duo has collaborated together in several films which went on to be blockbusters, like Biwi No. 1 and No Entry. In the late 2000s, Anil and Salman shared the big screen back to back in 2007's Salaam-e-Ishq and 2008's Yuvvraaj. Thus, read to find out which film among the two received an edge over the other and was loved more by the masses.

Salaam-e-Ishq

2007's romantic drama Salaam-e-Ishq, helmed by Nikkhil Advani, starred an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, John Abraham, Sohail Khan, Juhi Chawla, Priyanka Chopra, Shannon Esra, Akshaye Khanna, Ayesha Takia, Vidya Balan, and Isha Koppikar in the lead roles. The film consists of six love stories together and focuses on the distinct relationship of each couple within it.

The film marked director Advani's second directorial venture after the cult classic Kal Ho Naa Ho and is the remake of the Hollywood film, Love Actually. However, the film was not received well by the audience and met with negative reviews from film critics as well. Thus, the bad reviews had a major impact on the film's box office collection as well.

Yuvvraaj

2008's drama film Yuvvraaj was both produced and directed by the veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai. The film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Boman Irani and Zayed Khan in the lead roles and is inspired by 1988's Hollywood film, Rain Man. The Subhash Ghai directorial is a musical story of a separated family of three brothers who try to dupe each other to inherit their father's wealth.

According to the director of the film, Yuvvraaj is about the overconfidence and the arrogance of the youth in contemporary times. Although the film received mixed reviews from film critics as well as the audience, it bombed at the box office. However, in 2009, the drama film's script was added to the library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

