Cyclone Amphan: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher Pray For Everyone's Safety

Bollywood’s veteran actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor took to their respective Twitter handles and expressed their sadness towards the people affected by Cyclone Amphan. According to multiple media reports, Cyclone Amphan affected the coastal parts of West Bengal and Odisha on May 20 and claimed at least 10-12 lives in Kolkata. According to the Indian Metrological Department, the cyclone is likely to weaken into a deep depression in the next 3-6 hours.

Bollywood stars express grief towards people affected by the cyclone

Anil Kapoor shared a post on the micro-blogging site and offered his prayers for the people who are affected by the cyclone. He wrote that these are incredibly tough and trying times. At last, he offered prayers for everyone’s safety and well being amid such a crisis. Apart from Anil, Anupam Kher also penned his emotions on the same. Saddened by watching the news of the calamity and calling it a “devastation,” Anupam wrote that he still cannot overcome the pain that he saw people going through during the natural calamity. He also wished and hoped that the year 2020 passes soon and also urged his fans and followers to bow down and seek apology from nature for all the wrong each one has done.

These are incredibly trying times...

Praying for everyone’s safety and well being. #AmphanSuperCyclone — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 21, 2020

The devastation #AmphanCyclon has caused in Odisha and mainly in Bengal is both frightening & very saddening. My heart goes out to people who have lost lives and their belongings. हे भगवान! ये साल 2020 जल्दी निकल जाए! हम सबको प्रकृति से नतमस्तक होके माफ़ी माँगनी चाहिए। 🙏🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 21, 2020

Earlier, on May 21, other prominent stars also showed up their support for the people in Kolkata. Bollywood’s dashing star Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Shoojot Sircar also condoled the death of the people who lost their lives and also offered prayers for the families and people in Kolkata. Cyclone Amphan was a massive cyclone that is 700 km in extent and 15 km in height when it was rotating around its center in the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 18. According to multiple reports, Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal and Odisha on May 20 with Kolkata suffering massive damage.

Cyclone Amphan is the fiercest to form over the Bay of Bengal and the first super cyclone since 1999 when Odisha was hit tremendously and claimed 10,000 lives back then. 'Amphan' has ravaged Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal as it left behind a trail of destruction by uprooting trees, destroying thousands of homes and swamping low-lying areas of the state.

