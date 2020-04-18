Does Small Talk Matter? Read To Know The 'art Of Small Talk' With Your Co-workers

'Does small talk matter' is a question that has been concerning many people. There are ups and downs to small talks. Some people find it hard to meet eyes with their co-workers and engage in small talks. This can be due to a variety of reasons. One can feel that small talks are unimportant, and worthless, while others may just simply detest them feeling that they do not add value to a conversation. Read on to know more about small talk questions and how to small talk with colleagues:

The Art of Small Talks and how it impacts our lives

People are often seen discussing small talk and asking if small talk matters. Small talks are a way of acknowledging one's presence. While small talks are quite unnecessary in various dimensions of life, they are quite important in our workplace, with our co-workers. Oxford dictionary defines small talks as "Polite conversation about unimportant or uncontroversial matters, especially as engaged in on social occasions.”

According to a Ph.D. holder and American social psychology expert Frank T. McAndrew, small talks have its ups and downs. How comfortable one is with small talks depends on one's locality and cultural background. Americans are more comfortable with small talks in comparison to others. According to a study by psychologist Mathias Mehl and his colleagues, it has been confirmed that small talks may lead to discomfort and may lead to a reduction in one's well-being.

But small talks are necessary as they help us acknowledge each others' presence. Working in an environment where you do not recognise each other is not good for one's wellbeing. But one does not need to use the conventional way of small talks. Communication does not just happen with words and texts. Sign language has also been very useful for humans for ages. A simple nod can also mean a lot.

One needs to understand that accepting someone's presence is the key to a stable and healthy life. In the end, it is a subjective matter as every human being is different and has different values. Ultimately, what one really needs to know is how to be comfortable in their own skin and not stress over trivial things in life.

