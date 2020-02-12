Anil Kapoor Begins 'running Prep' For 'AK Vs AK' In #WednesdayWorkout Video

Anil Kapoor, who is one of the most established actors in Bollywood, is set to give his fans another treat. The actor, who was last seen in Malang, which released very recently, is all set to be featured in the film, which is being titled AK VS AK. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Anil Kapoor preparing for his war with Anurag Kashyap

Anil Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle to post a workout video where he can be seen running. The video post is captioned, “Making sure I don’t miss that train in #AKvsAK!!” In the video, fans can see Kapoor running at top speed, as he is all set to win the real deal in AK vs AK. Here is a link to the video shared by Anil Kapoor.

For the unversed, AK vs AK will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and it will feature Anurag Kashyap, along with Anil Kapoor. According to the reports the film is set to release in 2020. Anurag Kashyap was last seen directing a Netflix anthology horror film, along with Dibakar Banerjee, and Zoya Akhtar. The film features an ensemble cast including Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma and Pavail Gulati. It released on Netflix on January 1, 2020. Fans loved the film and it was well-received by the critics as well.

About Malang

As for Anil Kapoor's previous project, Malang, the romantic action thriller is directed by Mohit Suri. It features Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemmu in the lead roles. The film is doing good at the box office and collected over Rs. 6.71 crores one the first day of its release.

