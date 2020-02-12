Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! Written Update February 12: The Dark One Appears

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! is one of the most famous and celebrated shows of Indian television. It features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles of a Jinn and an Ayana. The show depicts the love story of the two and how issues arise when evil is introduced in their lives. Read on to know more about what happened in the 86th episode of the show.

READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' February 11 Written Update: Mahira Pretends To Get Kidnapped

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! February 12 Written Update

In the last episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! fans see Aman offering Roshni some chocolates and she says that even Baazigar brings her a bar of chocolate. He tells her that this chocolate is special because it is his world. He turns the chocolate into a heart and tells her that his world revolves around her. She breaks the heart in two pieces and says that this can be the fate of Aman’s heart. He grabs her and pulls her close, and it is revealed that the broken heart has been fixed.

READ | Kamya Panjabi Changes Name To ‘Kamya Shalabh Dang’ On Social Media, Shares Wedding Photos

In another scene, Roshni is seen talking about attacking Aliya in open warfare. She goes and confronts Aliya about the same. Parveen notices that there is a circle of dark clouds around the moon and gets scared. She remembers that the Dark Jinn has predicted the same and that he must be on the way to collect Aman’s soul.

READ | Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! February 10 Written Update: Aman Uses His Magic To Save Roshni

Aliya then tells Zehr that she has to sacrifice the thing that is the closest to her. She collects all of Zehr’s poison and he dies. Parveen tricks Aman and Roshni starts an all-out war with Aliya. Aman is then seen sleeping on a cloud. The Dark Jinn steals Aman’s shadow and Aliya realises that Roshni does not have the real Aamir.

READ | Times When Aditya Narayan Made Neha Kakkar Blush On The Sets On Indian Idol 11



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.