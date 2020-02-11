Justin Bieber's Songs That Talk About Heartbreak And Unrequited Love

Justin Bieber is one of the most famous artists in the music industry. He is also one of the best pop artists of the decade. Bieber has had a mixed bag of releases in terms of genre. From fun party songs to heart-wrenching soulful music, Bieber surely understands his fans and their expectations from his music. Read on to know more about the best sad songs by the artist.

Justin Bieber's songs that talk about heartbreak

That Should Be Me

That Should Be Me is one of the earliest songs by the pop artist. It was featured as the tenth and the final song to his first album titled My World 2.0. The song is one of the saddest songs that the artist has ever performed. It revolves around love found and love lost. The song has garnered a huge fan base. Here is the video of the song.

READ | DIY Robert Pattinson's Diamond-look From Twilight Saga At Home

I Would

I Would is a bonus track on Justin Bieber’s second acoustic album Believe Acoustic. According to a leading entertainment daily that song has been heavily influenced by Whitney Houston's Even If My Heart Would Break. The song talks about unrequited love. Here is the video of the song.

Eenie Meenie

Eenie Meenie is a song by American singer Sean Kingston and Canadian singer Justin Bieber. It is penned by Bieber and Kingston. It was originally released in Kingston's third album Back 2 Life. But was later added to Bieber's My World 2.0. Here is a link to the song.

READ | Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Binge On Burgers To Celebrate Oscar Win In This Iconic Pic



READ | Justin Bieber Announces Upcoming Album 'Çhanges' In A Fun Post With 'Dude With Sign'

Stuck In The Moment

Stuck In The Moment is from JB's first album My World 2.0. It talks about unrequited love and references Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, and it also talks about Bonnie and Clyde. The songs feature two couples that are struggling to maintain their relationship. Here is an official video of the song.

READ | Justin Bieber's Best Talk-show Appearances That Will Leave Fans In Splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.