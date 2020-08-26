Anil Kapoor Celebrates 20 Years Of 'Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', Wonders 'How Time Flies'

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai clocked 20 years in Bollywood. To celebrate the milestone, actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared an Insta story with co-actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He uploaded a poster of the film that stars Anil and Aishwarya. The actor wrote, "Celebrating 20 Years Of #HamaraDilAapkePaasHain! How time flies!". He also mentioned the film's director Satish Kaushik and other co-actors, Anupam Kher and Sonali Bendre. Take a look at Anil Kapoor's Instagram story below:

'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai' clocks 20 years

Image credits: Anil Kapoor's Instagram stories

In this Instagram story, Anil Kapoor also linked Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai's song Shukriya Shukriya. The song is sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, while it is penned by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The video song has over 14 million views on YouTube.

The romantic drama Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai was helmed by Satish Kaushik and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. This is an official remake of the Telugu film Pellichesukundam. Apart from Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles, the film also stars Sonali Bendre, Anupam Kher, Mukesh Rishi, Jonny Lever, and many others.

The film released on August 24, 2000. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai follows the story of a rape victim who tries to find love, respect and companionship in Indian society. The film was a massive box office hit back in the 2000s. According to Box Office India reports, the film made a whopping 36 Crore business in 2000.

Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai trailer

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the crime drama flick, Malang. Based in Goa, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. For his upcoming, the actor has been roped in for two films. Namely, Karan Johar's Takht and Abhinav Bindra biopic. In Abhinav Bindra biopic, Anil Kapoor will play Abhinav Bindra's father Apjit Bindra, while Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor will portray Abhinav Bindra.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Bachchan has not worked in films since 2018. She was last seen in Fanney Khan, which also stars Anil Kapoor. The pair was seen back together on screen after 18 years. For her next, she will be seen in a Tamil film, Ponniyin Selva. It is an adaptation of a historical novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

