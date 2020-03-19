Anil Kapoor Cracks Up At Nephew Arjun Kapoor’s Impression Of Him: "We'll Talk About This"

Recently, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra appeared on a talk show hosted by Siddharth Kannan. He shared a clip from his show where Arjun Kapoor can be seen trying to imitate his uncle and actor Anil Kapoor. Read on to know more about it.

Arjun Kapoor imitates uncle Anil Kapoor

In the video clip shared by Siddharth Kannan, Arjun Kapoor can be seen mimicking Anil Kapoor and his signature dialogues. Arjun Kapoor along with his dialogues also shared with the viewers some hilarious incidents that have occurred in the past on the movie sets of Anil Kapoor. He also revealed to the viewers some of Anil Kapoor’s recurring habits and how he behaves off-screen. Check out the video clip below.

Read | 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Release Delayed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Arjun Kapoor's video

Read | Anil Kapoor Shares How His Bollywood Journey Has Been A Learning Experience For Him

Anil Kapoor responds to nephew Arjun Kapoor’s impression of him

As soon as the video started receiving attention from netizens, it made its way to Anil Kapoor’s twitter handle as well. Anil Kapoor seems to have cracked up into a burst of laughter at his nephew's imitation of him on camera in front of the audience and viewers. The actor was seen addressing the same with a hilarious comment and took to his twitter handle as he retweeted the video. Read below Anil Kapoor’s comment regarding the imitation of Arjun Kapoor on the talk show.

Read | Dibakar Banerjee Opens Up About Sandeep Aur Pinki Faraar's Unique Plot, Read Here

Chachu @arjunk26 we will talk about this later 😂😂 Love you!! @sidkannan Thank you!! https://t.co/sejsGbj5XZ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 19, 2020

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra had come on the talk show to promote their upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The movie has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee and was scheduled to release on March 20.

Read | Faraar From 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Has Arjun & Parineeti Showcasing Their Best Moves

Read | Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Fans Thrilled To Watch Parineeti & Arjun's Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.