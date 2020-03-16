Anil Kapoor Shares How His Bollywood Journey Has Been A Learning Experience For Him

With Malang, Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor had returned to the genre of action flicks. At the age of 63 and after 40 years of being in the industry, he still seems to be going strong. In an interview with a daily portal, Anil Kapoor opened up about his comeback in the action genre.

In the interview, Anil Kapoor reportedly said that it had been five years since he turned towards action flicks again. It started with him starring the Hindi remake of the Hollywood series 24. In this 2016 production, Anil Kapoor had played an anti-terrorist agent who is tasked with stopping a criminal from manipulating the government into releasing his brother.

Anil Kapoor reportedly continued in the interview that despite working in action films now, the kind of action he had to do in Malang was very different. The movie did not have too much of real action or stunts. There were reportedly a few gun scenes and a handful of hand-to-hand combat.

Later in the interview, Anil Kapoor also reportedly revealed that he never shied away from taking on odd jobs. He said that when he was not getting work as an actor, he got into the production business. He also worked as a location manager and picked up actors from work or dropped them at the airport.

He also reportedly worked in catering and arranged food for everyone. Anil had also worked as a production assistant and helped in casting like the film, Hum Panch. Incidentally, he also had a cameo in the movie.

Anil Kapoor had reportedly started his filmy career in the early 20s. Although he made his debut with the film, Hamare Tumhare in 1979, he rose to fame with movies like Woh Saat Din and Mashaal. In the interview, Kapoor also reportedly said that it was his interest in learning and working that helped him climb the ladder to success. He had learned his craft more from watching his co-actors and friends in the job.

Upcoming Anil Kapoor's movies

Anil Kapoor's latest release on the silver screen was Malang. His next release is touted to be Takht. The movie is a multi-starrer and casts big Bollywood names like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is being bankrolled by Dharma Productions and is expected to hit the theatres on December 24, 2021. Apart from this, Anil Kapoor will also be seen in Abhinav Bindra's biopic where he will reportedly play the athlete's father.

