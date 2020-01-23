Anil Kapoor's 'Jhakkas' Moves Stun Fans As He Spends Time With Indian Idol 11 Contestants

Anil Kapoor recently made the crowd go crazy when he danced alongside Indian Idol 11 contestants during his guest appearance on the show. Anil Kapoor appeared on the show to promote his upcoming film Malang. Read on to know more details about this story.

Anil Kapoor shakes a log on Indian Idol 11

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Khemmu, and director Mohit Suri are all busy promoting their upcoming film Malang. Part of their promotion schedule also included Indian Idol 11. The entire team of the film turned on the sets of the reality singing show and enjoyed alongside the contestants and judges of the show.

Indian Idol 11 is already the talk of the town because of its talented judges and contestants. Many Bollywood celebrities have been enjoying their presence on the show and also entertaining the audience. One such moment took place when Anil Kapoor turned up alongside his Malang team on the show.

Since Anil Kapoor was making an appearance on the show, all the contestants of Indian Idol 11 decided to perform all of Anil Kapoor’s hit songs. Their melodic voices charmed Anil Kapoor. One of the contestants of the show decided to perform his super hit song My name is Lakhan.

Anil Kapoor did not hold back himself and instantly took centre stage and performed the iconic hook step of the song. His infectious energy led the all the contestants and host Aditya Narayan to dance alongside the Malang actor. Watch some of these priceless moments from the show here.

Anil Kapoor starrer Malang is set to release on February 7, 2020. The film’s trailer received a great response since its release. The Mohit Suri directed film is bringing the fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. This is also the first time that Anil Kapoor has been directed by Mohit Suri.

