Anil Kapoor Reveals He Experimented A Lot To Get His Look Right In 'Malang'

Anil Kapoor is a Bollywood actor who is all set for the release of his upcoming film, Malang. The filmmakers of the movie recently dropped the trailer of the film and created a buzz among the audience. The trailer revealed the look of each character in the movie, and fans found Anil Kapoor’s character an interesting one.

Anil Kapoor will be seen playing a cop in the movie. From the video, fans of Bollywood have been assuming that the character of Anil Kapoor has many shades of grey to it. For any movie to work out, it is very important that the characters in the film look authentic and the audiences can connect with the character.

Anil Kapoor is seen having streaks of grey hair in the trailer

Speaking to a leading entertainment daily, Anil Kapoor talked about the look of his character in the film. Anil Kapoor revealed that, in the film, it was very difficult to get his look right. In the trailer, Anil Kapoor can be seen pulling off some action scenes. Anil Kapoor added that to do justice to his character, he had to lose some weight. He further revealed that he felt that this character is one that will stay with him for a long time, therefore he wanted to get it right. He further explained that he experimented with his hair and even got a temporary tattoo done. In the trailer, Anil Kapoor is seen with strands of grey hair and stubble with black and grey hair. Fans of Anil Kapoor seem to be excited to see him in this role.

Malang Updates

Malang is an upcoming film starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur along with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The movie has been directed by Mohit Suri who is associated with many commercially successful movies in Bollywood. This romantic thriller film has been directed by Mohit Suri and is being produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Bhushan Kumar along with Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakraman. The movie is set to release on February 7, 2020.

