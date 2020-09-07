Anil Kapoor Deals With His Monday Blues By Taking A Walk At A Beach In Alibaug; Watch

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has taken a quick getaway to Alibaug after a few restrictions on the lockdown have been lifted. The actor shared a picture on his Instagram account and mentioned that he visited Alibaug after 20 long years. The actor gave a sneak peek to his fans as he enjoyed a walk on the beach this afternoon.

Here's how Anil Kapoor is dealing with Monday Blues

Walking Off Those Monday Blues... pic.twitter.com/1yPgl29MDe — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 7, 2020

Sharing a video on Twitter, Anil Kapoor was seen enjoying a walk on the beach on Monday Afternoon. The actor was seen in a casual outfit. He wore a simple green t-shirt with a pair of black jeans. He was seen wearing white sports shoes and completed his outfit with a black cap. The actor captioned his video as, 'Walking off those Monday Blues' (sic).

slim and fit as ever.😍🙃👍 — Reena Bangera (@bangera_reena) September 7, 2020

Sir Tezaab Movie ka seen yaad ha gaya, aapko dekhker 😊👌👌👌 you are the rock sir and evergreen 👍 — dhruv (@dhruv8055) September 7, 2020

Actor Anil Kapoor's video went viral on the internet within no time. Many of his fans commented and replied to his video, mentioning how much they loved it. One of Anil Kapoor's fans commented and praised how the actor had managed to keep himself fit even at this age. Anil Kapoor is popular for his iconic walk from the film Tezaab.

Some of Anil Kapoor's fans found the walk similar to the one in that movie. One of the latter's fan also edited the video by adding music to it. One of Anil Kapoor's celebrity friends Rahul Sharma commented under the video calling him a 'legend'.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen as a police officer in the film Malang. He will be next seen in Karan Johar’s production Takht. The film includes an ensemble cast of actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The action drama film is reportedly the depiction of the power struggle between the Mughal princess Dara Sukhoh and Aurangzeb.

