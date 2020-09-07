Anil Kapoor Says 'hello' To Alibaugh After '20 Years' While Enjoying Weekend Getaway

On Sunday, September 6, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor visited Alibaugh 'after 20 years' for a weekend getaway. Giving a sneak-peek into his weekend, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures with his 4M followers. In the photographs, Anil Kapoor looked dapper while striking poses in a white round-neck shirt teamed with blue denim.

To complete his beach look, the actor also opted for a pair of tinted sunglasses. Instagramming the slideshow, he wrote, "It's been 20 years..." along with a hashtag which read, "Hello Alibaugh". Scroll down to take a look at Anil Kapoor's weekend getaway in Alibaugh.

READ | Raveena Tandon And Anil Kapoor’s Movies That Are A Must-watch For Their Fans

Within a few hours, many from his followers flooded the comments section with fire emoticons and compliments. "Jhakaas", "handsome" and "fab" were some of the most common comments from fans. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also showered love on Anil Kapoor as he dropped a red-heart emoticon in the comments section. Meanwhile, one of the users wrote, "Sir you're 65 and look younger than me, not fair sir." On the other hand, a fan asked, "What is the process of reverse ageing?".

READ | Ranveer Singh And Arjun Kapoor's 'Gunday' Has A Connection With Anil Kapoor's 'Mr India'?

Interestingly, before heading for a weekend getaway, the Slumdog Millionaire actor shared a picture of himself on the story session of his handle on the photo-sharing platform. In the picture, he was seen posing while showing a thumbs up. Writing a short caption for the photo, he penned, "Mask check".

READ | When Anil Kapoor Said His 'muscles Look Better Than His Face'; Check Out The Post

A peek into Anil Kapoor's Instagram

The 63-year-old actor is quite an active social media user. Apart from sharing updates about his whereabouts, the actor has often shared his workout videos. On the other side, his Insta feed also has a few pictures of his kids, Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan. Meanwhile, in August, Kapoor celebrated 21 years of his blockbuster film Taal, which also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna.

Talking about the professional front, Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri's crime-thriller Malang. The film, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani along with Kunal Kemmu, was a commercial hit. Anil will soon gear up to join the star cast of Karan Johar's multi-starrer period-drama Takht.

READ | Anil Kapoor Celebrates 20 Years Of 'Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', Wonders 'How Time Flies'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.