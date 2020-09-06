Ranveer Singh And Arjun Kapoor's 'Gunday' Has A Connection With Anil Kapoor's 'Mr India'?

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Having done a fabulous job at playing characters like Alaudin Khilji, Simmba, Murad and many more, Ranveer has successfully created a place for himself in the heart of the audience. In 2014, Ranveer Singh played the lead character in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gunday with Arjun Kapoor and the two received much appreciation for their performance in the movie. But, fans will be surprised to know that a scene from the movie, Gunday has a connection with Anil Kapoor starrer Mr India. Read ahead.

Also Read | When Ranbir Kapoor Reacted To Ranveer Singh Being The Original Choice For 'Sanju'

Ranveer Singh's Gunday has a connection with Anil Kapoor's Mr India?

In 2014, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor Played the lead character in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gunday. The movie also cast Priyanka Chopra Jonas and late Irrfan Khan as the lead characters in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around Calcutta’s most powerful “gunday”, Bikram and Bala. The relationship between the two best friends changes when Nandita enters their lives, unknown to the fact that she is a secret agent. Then a counter-force takes charge and the thriller unfolds.

Also Read | When Ranveer Singh Exemplified 'moving On Healthily' In A Throwback Interview

Fans will be surprised to know that the movie has a connection with the huge commercially successful movie, Mr India. In a fight scene from Gunday that takes place in a cinema hall, Mr India can be seen playing on screen. A scene featuring Anil Kapoor and Late Sridevi appears on the screen. Another interesting fact is that Arjun Kapoor is the son of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor is the brother of the producer. The relation between the actors makes Anil Kapoor Arjun Kapoor’s paternal uncle.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Gives His Black Suite A Quirky Look; See Pictures

Gunday received positive reviews from the critics and went ahead to become a huge commercial success at the box-office. The movie reportedly earned ₹1.2 billion and was the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year 2014. The movie was acknowledged with the Best Action Award at the 60th Filmfare Awards and was nominated in many other categories.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Matches His Outfits To Various Songs; Check Out

Promo Image Source- Still from Gunday and Mr India

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.