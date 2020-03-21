Watch: Anupam Kher Shares His Side Of Love Story As Anil Kapoor Breaks Into A Song For Him

Practicing social distance does not mean losing out on the bond of friendship for Bollywood veteran actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor. While Anil Kapoor shared his side of the video on Saturday morning, Anupam Kher has shared his version of the infamous Romeo-Juliet style rendezvous of the two actors amid the coronavirus frenzy in the country. The video features Anupam Kher on the balcony of his home in Mumbai and his next-door neighbour and childhood friend Anil Kapoor standing at the gate to greet him.

Have a look at Anupam Kher's video:

The Pagalpanti actor was seen in a hilarious video shared by him as he stood at the gate of Anupam Kher's house asking him about his return from the US. While they discussed the restrictions between them due to the social distancing practice amid coronavirus lockdown, Anil Kapoor heartily broke into the old classic song 'Ek Ghar Banaunga Tere Ghar Ke Saamne' dedicated to Anupam Kher. They saw each other off with hopes of meeting after 15 days when the terror of the deadly infectious virus will have subsided.

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's video:

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has returned from the US to stay in isolation with his family amid the increasing terror of the coronavirus all across the world. While global statistics have consistently shown a rise in the number of infected people, the cases in India have been increasing at an alarming rate. The virus has, as of Saturday, claimed four lives in the country.

