Sonam Kapoor Misses Anil Kapoor & Rhea Amid Self-quarantine In Delhi; Shares Adorable Pic

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the city, Bollywood celebrities are sharing pictures of themselves while they quarantine at home to help contain the spread of the virus. While most of the stars have stopped travelling abroad, Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor, along with husband Anand Ahuja also returned back to Delhi from London to stay indoors. Now that Sonam is in Delhi, she definitely misses daddy Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor misses Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor amid self-quarantine

On Monday morning, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to share an adorable childhood photo of herself with Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. In the caption, she says, "Miss you". Take a look:

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Cute Conversation With Mother-in-law During Self-quarantine Is Priceless

Meanwhile, a few days back, a video of Sonam Kapoor having a chit-chat with her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja amid Coronavirus outbreak took the internet by storm. While the Neerja actor was seen standing near the window, Anand Ahuja's mom was seen right down there. Watch Sonam K Ahuja's video here.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor sings ‘Tere ghar ke saamne’ for Anupam Kher amid social distancing; WATCH

When Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja returned to Delhi from London, Kapoor, after reaching home, took to her social media to share her experience while flying back from London. The Zoya Factor actor thanked everyone who helped her with a smooth journey. She also expressed that everything at the airport was very responsibly done. Sonam Kapoor also gave credits to the government of India and said that they are doing their best for the country and its people's safety.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's support for Kanika Kapoor doesn't please netizens, actor responds to flak

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor stands up for Kanika Kapoor, says 'India was playing Holi when she arrived'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.