Anil Kapoor Sings ‘Tere Ghar Ke Saamne’ For Anupam Kher Amid Social Distancing; WATCH

Anupam Kher returned to India from the US on Friday to stay indoors amid Coronavirus outbreak. Now that he is back, his neighbour Anil Kapoor went to greet him on March 21. While practising social distancing, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram, to share how he bonded with his dear friend from their respective balconies.

Anil Kapoor sings a song for Anupam Kher from his balcony

Anil Kapoor shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen singing "Tere ghar ke saamne, ek ghar banaaunga" for Anupam Kher, who is standing right up on his balcony. The two actors are practising social-distancing by exchanging greetings through their balconies. Anil Kapoor shared the video and in the caption, says "#AKseesAK! Keeping up with traditions but from a distance!! #socialdistancing #staysafe". Watch it here:

The same video has been shared by Anupam Kher too. Overwhelmed by Anil Kapoor's gesture, he captions the video saying, "Thank you dear @anilskapoor for coming to your house gate and singing our childhood time song to me. Very nice of you. I just know. This too shall pass. Till then. Jai Ho!! 😍😎 #SocialDistancing".

Actor Satish Kaushik replied to Anupam Kher's video saying, "So envious of u friends ..u r using social distancing to come close to each other so beautiful ..social distancing in troubled times will make u more together in good and happy times". Anil Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor has also given the video a thumbs up.

Anupam Kher's videos about his journey back to India took the internet by storm. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor has taken to Instagram to share his thoughts. He says, "It was so gratifying to see how strictly but politely and competently our authorities at the airport are dealing with #Corona".

