Anil Kapoor, Sunita 'chase the queen', Sonam & Anand Ahuja have contrasting reactions

Numerous games have become popular not just for the citizens, but also for the celebrities during the lockdown for COVID-19. Stars have been posting pictures while playing and even trolling their near and dear ones after winning. After one saw celebrities playing Ludo, monopoly and cards, another game witnessed in a celebrity home was carrom.

Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor indulged in some ‘quarantine games’ at home and ‘chased the queen’ as the actor wrote in his caption. The Welcome star shared candid pictures, one clicked by Sunita during the match and the other, clicked by daughter Rhea Kapoor from outside the room. The actor was not hesitant is announcing that he was ‘obviously’ the winner.

Here’s the post

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam K Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja had contrasting reactions to the post. Sonam, who is quarantining with Anand at his home in Delhi, felt emotional and wrote how much she was missing her parents and wanting to see her. The couple also is celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary and that could have also played a part in the Neerja star’s reaction.

Anand, on the other hand, had a hilarious reaction to it, jokingly trolling his father-in-law. Anand, who is known as a ‘sneakerhead’ and also has a shoe business, spotted Anil Kapoor wearing slippers in the second photograph and quipped, ‘nice shoes.’

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has also been sharing updates of his other activities at home. The fitness enthusiast’s workout videos continue to inspire his fans even during the lockdown. The Nayak star has also lent his support to several initiatives, including informational campaigns and contributions to relief funds.

