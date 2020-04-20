Anil Kapoor Reveals Quarantine Life Has Taken A Toll On His Daily Routine

Anil Kapoor is one of the most iconic celebrities Bollywood has ever witnessed. The actor is popular for his on-screen presence that is not only enjoyed by his fans but also the young stars of the industry. Anil Kapoor has been prepping up for his upcoming project, Takht, directed by Karan Johar. But due to the coronavirus lockdown, every shoot and working sector has come to a pause giving all these professionals a lot of free time on their hands. Anil Kapoor recently spoke to a news publishing house and revealed that the quarantine life has certainly brought on some changes in his daily routine. Read more to know what Anil Kapoor had to say about his quarantine life.

Also Read | Did You Know Tabu Beatboxed One Of The Songs In Anil Kapoor's 'Virasat'? Read Trivia

Also Read | Anil Kapoor’s Best Films On Amazon Prime Video That Fans Can Binge-watch To Kill Boredom

How Anil Kapoor's daily routine has been affected by lockdown

Anil Kapoor revealed that the lockdown has certainly taken a strong hit on his work life and he is not happy with the same as he claims that work is a major part of his life. He also said that his daily routine has changed since the coronavirus lockdown began. But the Slumdog Millionaire actor says he has no one complaints as he gets to spend a whole lot of quality time with family, eating, laughing, pulling each other’s legs, and simply enjoying each other’s company. Anil Kapoor has also been taking some time to focus on his body and has been sharing videos and pictures from his workout sessions.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Reveals His 'state Of Mind' Through Pictures Amid Lockdown; See Post Here

The lockdown does not seem to affect Anil Kapoor as he has not stopped exercising. He spoke about the importance of being fit and feels that exercising is even more important now for our physical and mental health. He encourages everyone to do their exercises religiously, at least for 30 minutes every day. He ended the conversation by saying it doesn’t matter what one does, but they should “make sure to move."

Also Read | B-town Celebs Like Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan Set Fitness Goals

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor's Photos With Uncle Anil Kapoor Are Simply Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.