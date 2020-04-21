Anil Kapoor's Romantic Songs That Are Chartbuster Hits Even Today

Anil Kapoor first appeared on the silver screen in Hamhare Tumhare in a character role. His first lead role was in Woh 7 Din and from then on, there has been no looking back. He has acted in over 100 movies so far. He has produced two movies (Gandhi My Father & Badhaai Ho Badhaai), as well as been a Casting Director/Outdoor in charge of Hum Paanch. Here is the list of some chartbuster hits from Anil Kapoor's movies.

Jeena Nahi

The lyrical song is in the voice of Amit Kumar, Anuradha Paudwal from Hindi movie Tezaab starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit. The music director of the song is Laxmikant-Pyarelal and the lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar. The song has more than 14 million viewers on YouTube.

Koyal Si Teri Boli

The musical song Koyal Si Teri Boli from the Bollywood movie Beta was another super hit song of Anil Kapoor. The co-actor with him in the film and the song was Madhuri Dixit. Singer Anuradha Paudwal, Udit Narayan has stolen many hearts by giving the voice to a lovely song that has lasted for years.

Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai

The song presenting Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai in the voice of Kishore Kumar from Hindi movie Mr. India starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi was one of the best songs in the list of Anil Kapoor. The music director of the song was Laxmikant-Pyarelal and the lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar. The song on Youtube is viewed by more than 6.4 million as of today.

Mohabbat Kya Hai

The song Mohabbat Kya Hai from 80’s from the movie Hifazat is one of the love songs which lovers in those days use to follow. Singer Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar made the song more beautiful by giving their voice. The movie star cast was Ashok Kumar, Nutan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri, Bindu, Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan, Pran.

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

Another song from the movie Beta is one of the most loved songs of Anil Kapoor. The song was sung by Anuradha Paudwal, Udit Narayan and the lyricist was Sameer.

