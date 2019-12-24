Anil Kapoor's Movies From The 80s Fans Can Binge-watch On His Birthday

Anil Kapoor has proved his mettle as a prolific actor in Bollywood ever since his debut. Many of his characters and dialogues on screen have become iconic ones. Here are a few of Anil Kapoor hit films from the 80s which deserves a special mention on his birthday:

Ram Lakhan

While Jackie Shroff played the role of an uptight police officer while Anil Kapoor played his Casanova brother. Both the brothers vow revenge when they learn that Bhishamber (Amrish Puri) and Bhanu (Paresh Rawal) killed their father. The movie went on to become one of the most iconic Anil Kapoor films, especially with the title track. Anil Kapoor’s character of Lakhan reportedly became rage that year and also Gulshan Grover’s negative character os Kesariya Vilayati. Reportedly actor Ronit Roy was an assistant director for Subhash Ghai in the film.

Tezaab

Anil Kapoor starred alongside Madhuri Dixit in this hit film of the 80s. He plays the character of Mahesh whose parents are murdered and he is framed for it. He also gets separated from the love of his life, Mohini (Madhuri) who suffers under the tortures of her cruel father. However, he returns later to reunite with his lover and take revenge on the real criminals. The iconic Madhuri song, Ek Do Teen is from Tezaab and the movie also went on to reportedly become the biggest chartbuster of the year.

Mr India

Anil Kapoor played the role of a poor but kind-hearted man who runs an orphanage in his home. One day, he chances upon his scientist father’s unique discovery - an invisibility device. Using it he fights crimes and saves his children from the evil clutches of the megalomaniac, Mocambo, who lusts after his property. The movie still enjoys a huge fan following with many scenes and dialogues becoming iconic. According to popular reports, Amitabh Bachchan was offered to play the role of Mr India but he declined as he was reportedly focusing more on his political career at the moment. Mr India was also reportedly the last film in which the duo Salim-Javed had worked together.

