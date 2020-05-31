Anil Kapoor extends birthday wishes to Paresh Rawal, says 'you are a great co-actor'

A bit tad late for his wishes, veteran actor Anil Kapoor extended his birthday wishes to ace actor Paresh Rawal with a beautiful post on social media. The actor who turned a year older on May 31, was wished by Anil with a throwback video from their 2001 iconic film Nayak: The Real Hero and recalled the shooting days of the actors and also praised Paresh for being a great co-actor and a friend.

The Mr. India actor took to his Twitter handle and shared his beautiful wishes for the legendary actor. The video is from one of the scenes from Nayak: The Real Hero where Paresh Rawal who played the role of chief secretary to the chief minister which was played by Anil Kapoor.

While captioning the picture, Anil apologized for being late with his wishes and also confessed that it is their bond and love which matters. While reviving the memories of the shooting days during the film, Anil wrote that he still cherishes the Nayak shooting days and the memories will always stay with him forever. He also mentioned the scene in the video was a pivotal one between the two actors. At last, he concluded the post by calling the great actor as “a great friend & co-actor.”

Might be a day late but it’s with love none the less! Happy Birthday @SirPareshRawal! Our #Nayak shooting days are one of my most cherished memories! This was such a pivotal scene of ours! You’ve always been a great friend & co-actor! Wishing you all the happiness! Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/fPTNDuh5k3 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 31, 2020

Apart from Anil, Paresh also received birthday wishes from another veteran actor Anupam Kher who shared a happy picture. Anupam shared a picture on his Twitter handle and expressed his love for the same. In the post, the two actors can be seen striking a pose while putting their hands on each other’s shoulder and smiling.

While wishing the ace actor, Anupam wrote that artists and humans like Paresh are rare to find. At last, he concluded his post with prayers for the long life of the actor and also wrote that he continues to entertain the world with his craft and also continues to give befitting replies to people who deserve it.

Apart from Anupam, the actor also received birthday wishes from his URI: The Surgical Strike co-actor, Vicky Kaushal. The actor took to his Instagram page and shared a collage of pictures of the birthday boy.

