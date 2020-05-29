Anil Kapoor's #LockdownspiritsUp Posts Can Inspire One To Stay Motivated Amid Lockdown

Amid coronavirus outbreak, every country has been called under lockdown in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. People are urged to stay home and practice quarantine. While almost every celebrity is urging fans and followers to stay home, Anil Kapoor is motivating his followers with his #LockdownspiritsUp series on Instagram and Twitter.

During the lockdown, the Welcome star initiated a mini inspirational series - #LockdownspiritsUp, to motivate and keep his fans entertained during this tough time. Check out Anil Kapoor's social media posts of #LockdownspiritsUp.

Anil Kapoor's #LockdownspiritsUp series -

Here, Anil Kapoor shared a series of his workout pictures. As you swipe, you can see motivational quotes edited on his workout pictures. The Race 3 actor captioned the post as "State Of Mind. #FitnessFriday #StayHomeStayFit #SweatItOut #LockdownSpiritsUp 📸 @marcyogimead". Take a look at Anil Kapoor's Instagram photos motivating his fans.

In this Instagram post, Anil Kapoor uplifted the spirits by posting some life quotes. The Welcome 2 actor edited the quotes on his pictures. The Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor captioned the Instagram post as "You are your own motivation! #StayHomeStayFit #MondayMotivaton #LockdownSpiritsUp". Take a look at Anil Kapoor's motivational posts.

A great initiative by @TSeries! All the proceeds from The Care Concert will be donated to the PM Cares Fund.

Tune in today at 6pm to lend your support! @itsBhushanKumar @RedFM_Mumbai #IndiaFightsCorona #LockdownSpiritsUp #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/XoDC3DDCZJ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 11, 2020

In this post, the actor retweeted and promoted a COVID-19 fundraiser initiated by T-Series. The star requested his fans to support the initiative. He simply wrote "A great initiative by @TSeries! All the proceeds from The Care Concert will be donated to the PM Cares Fund. Tune in today at 6pm to lend your support!".

On the occasion of World Health Day, Anil Kapoor retweeted the tweet by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is the Director-General of the World Health Organization. The Welcome movie actor thanked all the health care workers. Check out Anil Kapoor's tweet.

Anil Kapoor here retweeted a video message delivered by CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. The actor shared the video where Uddhav Thackeray is spotted addressing the state to take safety measures during the pandemic and follow the lockdown. The Total Dhamaal actor wrote "An informative & encouraging address by @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT Our efforts are based on our cooperation."

