Five Anil Kapoor GIFs To Start Off A Conversation: From 'Jhakaas' To 'Welcome' Looks

The evergreen superstar, Anil Kapoor is regarded as one of the most prolific actors in the Hindi film industry. Besides stealing the limelight with his stellar performances, the actor is also known for the unique roles he plays on-screen. GIFs are majorly used these days in conversations as they are known to add an extra touch of humour to the existing conversations. Anil Kapoor's movie GIFs can also be widely used in online conversations that help to spark up conversations with friends and loved ones. Having said that, here are some best Anil Kapoor GIFs you can use to start off a conversation.

When you need to text your angry girlfriend

This GIF of Anil Kapoor is from an advertisement. It is a still from Anil Kapoor's ad of an air conditioner brand. Check out.

When you need to start a conversation with a beautiful person

This Anil Kapoor GIF is from his comedy-drama flick, Welcome. Here, in this scene, Anil Kapoor is mesmerised seeing Malaika Sherawat. His eyes pop out as he looks at her. This funny scene is now a hilarious GIF.

The innocent look

Here, Anil Kapoor's looks says it all. He can be spotted staring at Madhuri Dixit with eyes full of love and affection. This GIF is from his song Bechain Hoon Main. Bechain Hoon Main is a romantic song from Rajkumar, starring Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor.

When you smoothly slide into her DMs

This GIF of Anil Kapoor is from his latest release Malang. Here, the Dil Dhadkne Do star smoothly slides his bike with a vigours look in his face. Take a look.

Best compliment ever

Compliment someone with this GIF. This Anil Kapoor's iconic line has been used in several films. The dialogue was initially used in Yudh.

Meanwhile, the Welcome actor recently took to his social media and shared a motivational video where he can be seen shedding some extra kilos while exercising without any equipment. Here, Anil can be spotted leaning against a wall and exercising while balancing himself. He mentioned in his caption that these kinds of exercises need a strong will power to keep one balancing. He also described that this kind of exercise is good for the legs, gluteus muscle, and washboard abs. Check out the video.

All you need is a wall and will power.

Great for your legs, glutes and abs. #noequipmentworkout #tryitnow👊 pic.twitter.com/c1RIAs9p2b — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 26, 2020

