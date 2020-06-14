Anil Kapoor Extends Birthday Wishes To Kirron Kher, Says 'There’s No One Like You'

On the joyous occasion of actress turned politician Kirron Kher's 65th birthday on June 14, veteran actor Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and shared a beautiful throwback picture of the actress along with his wishes for her. While extending his wishes to the actress, the Malang actor praised Kirron and called her “brave, extremely funny, warm and compassionate.” Apart from the actor, The Main Hoon Na actress received wishes from her husband and veteran actor Anupam Kher.

Birthday wishes for Kirron Kher

Anupam shared a heartfelt note of love and good wishes for her on social media. He shared some beautiful unseen pictures of the Dostana actor and expressed his regret for not being with her in Chandigarh on her special day.

He wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. Sorry, you are on your own in #Chandigarh and both @sikandarkher and I are not with you. But we miss you. I will meet you soon. Love and prayers always. 😍🌺🤓 @kirronkhermp #BirthdayGirl"

Happy Birthday to the brave, extremely funny, warm and compassionate @KirronKherBJP! There’s no one like you! pic.twitter.com/mgNMw6qG87 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 14, 2020

As soon as Kher posted his wish, many actors and actresses from the industry commented on the same and wished Kirron Kher. Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, also their neighbour, wrote, "Happy happy birthday Kirron.. loads of love," while actor Mouni Roy commented, "Happyyyyyy happy to her love & regards."

Kirron Kher is one of the most beloved senior actors in Bollywood with some memorable roles to her credit especially those of a mother in Hum Tum, Dostana, Rang De Basanti, Main Hoon Na, and many more. She is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and elected to the Lok Sabha from Chandigarh. The birthday girl has been stuck at her hometown in Chandigarh ever since the government has imposed the nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has been under self-quarantine ever since he returned from the US where he had been working on the medical drama New Amsterdam. He returned to his home in Mumbai a day after the nationwide lockdown was implemented by the Government of India to curb the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country. Through social media, the actor has, since, advocated the guidelines and safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic as advised by the health regulatory authorities.

